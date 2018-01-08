Lunes 08/01/2018.

Estos han sido los premiados en los Globos de Oro 2018

Categorías de CINE

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

  • Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
  • Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name
  • Richard Jenkins - La forma del agua
  • Christopher Plummer - Todo el dinero del mundo
  • Sam Rockwell - Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

  • Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
  • Hong Chau - Una vida a lo grande (Downsizing)
  • Allison Janney - I, Tonya (GANADORA)
  • Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer - La forma del agua

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

  • Una mujer fantástica
  • First They Killed My Father
  • In the Fade (GANADORA)
  • Sin amor (Loveless)
  • The Square

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • El bebé jefazo (The Boss Baby)
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco (GANADORA)
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL:

  • Tres anuncios en las afueras
  • La forma del agua (GANADORA)
  • EL hilo invisible (Phantom Thread)
  • Los archivos del Pentágono
  • Dunkerque

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

  • 'Home' - Ferdinand
  • 'Mighty River' - Mudbound
  • 'Remember Me' - Coco
  • 'The Star' - Se armó el belén (The Star)
  • 'This Is Me' - El gran Showman (GANADORA)

MEJOR GUION:

  • La forma del agua
  • Los archivos del Pentágono
  • Lady Bird
  • Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)
  • Molly's Game

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA CÓMICA O MUSICAL:

  • Steve Carell - La batalla de los sexos
  • Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
  • James Franco - The Disaster Artist (GANADOR)
  • Hugh Jackman - El gran showman
  • Daniel Kaluuya - Déjame salir (Get Out)

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA:

  • Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
  • Daniel Day Lewis - El hilo invisible
  • Tom Hanks - Los archivos del Pentágono
  • Gary Oldman - El instante más oscuro (The Darkest Hour) (GANADOR)
  • Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA CÓMICA O MUSICAL:

  • Judi Dench - La reina Victoria y Abdul
  • Helen Mirren - El viaje de sus vidas
  • Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird (GANADORA)
  • Emma Stone - La batalla de los sexos

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA:

  • Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
  • Sally Hawkins - La forma del agua
  • Frances McDormand - Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)
  • Meryl Streep - Los archivos del Pentágono
  • Michelle Williams - Todo el dinero del mundo

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

  • Guillermo del Toro - La forma del agua (GANADOR)
  • Martin McDonagh - Tres anuncios en las afueras
  • Christopher Nolan - Dunkerque
  • Ridley Scott - Todo el dinero del mundo
  • Steven Spielberg - Los archivos del Pentágono

MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA:

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Dunkerque (Dunkirk)
  • Los archivos del Pentágono (The Post)
  • La forma del agua (The Shape of Water)
  • Tres anuncios en las afueras (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) (GANADORA)

MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

  • The Disaster Artist
  • Déjame salir (Get Out)
  • El gran Showman (The Greatest Showman)
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird (GANADORA)



Categorías de TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:

  • The Crown
  • Juego de Tronos
  • The Handmaid's Tale (GANADORA)
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown - This is Us (GANADOR)
  • Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

  • Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce
  • Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale (GANADORA)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

  • Black-ish
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADORA)
  • Master of None
  • SMILF
  • Will & Grace

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

  • Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari - Master of None (GANADOR)
  • Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick
  • William H. Macy - Shameless
  • Eric McCormack - Will and Grace

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:

  • Pamela Adlon - Better Things
  • Alison Brie - Glow
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADORA)
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Frankie Shaw - SMILF

MEJOR MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

  • Big Little Lies (GANADORA)
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Top of the Lake: China Girl
  • The Sinner

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

  • Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
  • Jude Law - The Young Pope
  • Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks
  • Ewan McGregor - Fargo (GANADOR)
  • Geoffrey Rush - Genius

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

  • Jessica Biel - The Sinner
  • Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (GANADORA)
  • Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:

  • Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies (GANADOR)
  • David Thewlis - Fargo
  • David Harbour - Stranger Things
  • Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:

  • Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (GANADORA)
  • Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Chrissy Metz - This is Us
  • Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

PREMIO HONORÍFICO CECIL B. DEMILLE: Oprah Winfrey


