Estos han sido los premiados en los Globos de Oro 2018

Categorías de CINE
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name
- Richard Jenkins - La forma del agua
- Christopher Plummer - Todo el dinero del mundo
- Sam Rockwell - Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
- Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
- Hong Chau - Una vida a lo grande (Downsizing)
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya (GANADORA)
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer - La forma del agua
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Una mujer fantástica
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade (GANADORA)
- Sin amor (Loveless)
- The Square
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- El bebé jefazo (The Boss Baby)
- The Breadwinner
- Coco (GANADORA)
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL:
- Tres anuncios en las afueras
- La forma del agua (GANADORA)
- EL hilo invisible (Phantom Thread)
- Los archivos del Pentágono
- Dunkerque
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
- 'Home' - Ferdinand
- 'Mighty River' - Mudbound
- 'Remember Me' - Coco
- 'The Star' - Se armó el belén (The Star)
- 'This Is Me' - El gran Showman (GANADORA)
MEJOR GUION:
- La forma del agua
- Los archivos del Pentágono
- Lady Bird
- Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)
- Molly's Game
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA CÓMICA O MUSICAL:
- Steve Carell - La batalla de los sexos
- Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
- James Franco - The Disaster Artist (GANADOR)
- Hugh Jackman - El gran showman
- Daniel Kaluuya - Déjame salir (Get Out)
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA:
- Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day Lewis - El hilo invisible
- Tom Hanks - Los archivos del Pentágono
- Gary Oldman - El instante más oscuro (The Darkest Hour) (GANADOR)
- Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA CÓMICA O MUSICAL:
- Judi Dench - La reina Victoria y Abdul
- Helen Mirren - El viaje de sus vidas
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird (GANADORA)
- Emma Stone - La batalla de los sexos
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA:
- Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
- Sally Hawkins - La forma del agua
- Frances McDormand - Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)
- Meryl Streep - Los archivos del Pentágono
- Michelle Williams - Todo el dinero del mundo
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
- Guillermo del Toro - La forma del agua (GANADOR)
- Martin McDonagh - Tres anuncios en las afueras
- Christopher Nolan - Dunkerque
- Ridley Scott - Todo el dinero del mundo
- Steven Spielberg - Los archivos del Pentágono
MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA:
- Call Me By Your Name
- Dunkerque (Dunkirk)
- Los archivos del Pentágono (The Post)
- La forma del agua (The Shape of Water)
- Tres anuncios en las afueras (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) (GANADORA)
MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL:
- The Disaster Artist
- Déjame salir (Get Out)
- El gran Showman (The Greatest Showman)
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird (GANADORA)
Categorías de TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:
- The Crown
- Juego de Tronos
- The Handmaid's Tale (GANADORA)
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown - This is Us (GANADOR)
- Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
- Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce
- Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale (GANADORA)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADORA)
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None (GANADOR)
- Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Eric McCormack - Will and Grace
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Alison Brie - Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADORA)
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Frankie Shaw - SMILF
MEJOR MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:
- Big Little Lies (GANADORA)
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
- The Sinner
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law - The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo (GANADOR)
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:
- Jessica Biel - The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (GANADORA)
- Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:
- Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies (GANADOR)
- David Thewlis - Fargo
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Christian Slater - Mr. Robot
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (GANADORA)
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz - This is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
PREMIO HONORÍFICO CECIL B. DEMILLE: Oprah Winfrey