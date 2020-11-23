Nia publica su esperado nuevo single y videoclip «Malayerba»

La espera ha llegado a su fin, Nia, la ganadora de la última edición del talent musical Nº1 en España, está preparada para lanzar y presentar su proyecto musical tan esperado. Han sido meses de trabajo en los que la artista canaria ha estado investigando y descubriendo su sonido a través de números camps de composición, sesiones de estudio y escuchas donde NIA ha ido formando lo que ya es un proyecto musicalmente muy rico y lleno de personalidad. «Malayerba» es el primer single con el que la artista se presenta. Una canción que reúne todos los ingredientes, que según la propia NIA no podían faltar en este debut: baile, esencia y raíz. «Malayerba» es un track de proyección internacional lleno de matices y reminiscencias cubanas que se entrelazan en una mezcla adictiva. El videoclip, dirigido por Alvaro Paz, muestra todas esas facetas que el público tanto admiró de la canaria: baile, ritmo y una canción que engancha desde la primera escucha. «Para mi Malayerba es ese basta ya, ese stop que alguna vez hemos tenido que poner en nuestra vida amorosa. Va para esa persona que alguna vez jugó contigo pero no desde el rencor sino desde el empoderamiento. Es una canción de «desamor» pero alegre como yo jajajaja Me encantaría que la gente la bailara y la gritara cada vez que la escuchasen porque esa es mi intención.La primera vez que la canté acabé bailando y dando saltos eso quiero que sientan , que griten al mundo que la Malayerba ay que arrancarla» dice Nia. Paralelo a este lanzamiento, la artista sigue inmersa en el estudio terminando de rematar lo que será su primer proyecto discográfico que verá la luz a principios de 2021 donde podremos encontrar temas de muy diversa índole musical ya que NIA está adentrándose en estilos y fusiones musicales que no dejarán a nadie indiferente.