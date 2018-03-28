Lo más descargado de la App Store: Pocket Build, Fortnite, Toca Life: After School y Minecraft

En referencia a los juegos, los más descargados en iPhone han sido Pocket Build y Fortnite, de pago y gratuito respectivamente. En iPad, los juegos más instalados han sido Minecraft, de pago, y Fortnite, gratuito.

Estas son las listas completas de las aplicaciones y juegos con más descargas de la App Store, tanto gratuitas como de pago, para iPhone y para iPad, durante la semana del 19 al 25 de marzo de 2018.

PARA IPHONE

Top 10 - 'Apps' de pago

1. Pocket Build (MoonBear)

2. AutoSleep. Monitoriza tu sueño (Tantsissa)

3. CamToPlan Pro (Tasmanic Editions)

4. Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 (Playsport)

5. WatchUp: for WhatsApp on Watch (Christa Stuber)

6. Afterlight 2 (Afterlight Collective)

7. Getting Over It (Bennett Foddy)

8. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)

9. Trafico NO Pro: Detector radar (Little Mouse)

10. Worms (Team17 Software)

Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas

1. Fortnite (Epic)

2. Pubg Mobile (Tencent Mobile International)

3. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp)

4. Instagram (Instagram)

5. YouTube (Google)

6. AliExpress Shopping App (Alibaba)

7. Google Maps - GPS Navegación (Google)

8. Bankia Móvil (Bankia)

9. My Tamagotchi Forever (Bandai Namco)

10. Spotify Music (Spotify)

Top 10 - Juegos de pago

1. Pocket Build (MoonBear)

2. Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 (Playsport)

3. Getting Over It (Bennett Foddy)

4. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)

5. Worms (Team17)

6. Minecraft (Mojang)

7. Pou (Paul Salameh)

8. True Skate (True Axis)

9. F1 2016 (The Codemasters)

10. Geometry Dash (RobTop)

Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos

1. Fortnite (Epic)

2. Pugb Mobile (Tencent Mobile International)

3. My Tamagotchi Forever (Bandai Namco)

4. Parchis Star (Gameberry Labs)

5. Palabras Cruz (WePlay)

6. Score! Match (First Touch)

7. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)

8. Helix Jump (Voodoo)

9. Baseball Boy! (Voodoo)

10. Football Clash: All Stars (Soccer Manager)

PARA IPAD

Top 10 - 'Apps' de pago

1. Toca Life: After School (Toca Boca)

2. Procreate (Savage)

3. Minecraft (Mojang)

4. Pocket Build (MoonBear)

5. iDoceo (Bert Sanchis)

6. GoodNotes 4 (Time Base Technology)

7. MyScript Nebo (MyScript)

8. Atlas de anatomía humana 2018 (Visible Body)

9. Amaziograph (Marina Staykova)

10. The Room (Fireproof Games)

Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas

1. Fortnite (Epic)

2. Pubg Mobile (Tencent Mobile International)

3. Netflix (Netflix)

4. YouTube (Google)

5. Kick the Buddy (Chill Fleet)

6. Amazon Prime Video (AMZN Mobile)

7. Roblox (Roblox Corporation)

8. Football Clash: All Stars (Soccer Manager)

9. Score! Match (First Touch)

10. Colorea por números (Fun Games For Free)

Top 10 - Juegos de pago

1. Minecraft (Mojang)

2. Pocket Build (MoonBear)

3. The Room (Fireproof)

4. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)

5. Pou (Paul Salameh)

6. The Room: Old Sins (Fireproof Games)

7. Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition (Red Hook)

8. Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 (Playsport)

9. F1 2016 (The Codemasters)

10. Five Nights at Freddy's (Scott Cawthon)

Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos

1. Fortnite (Epic Games)

2. Pugb Mobile (Tencent Mobile International)

3. Kick the Buddy (Chill Fleet)

4. Roblox (Roblox Corporation)

5. Football Clash: All Stars (Soccer Manager)

6. Score! Match (First Touch)

7. Colorea por números (Fun Games For Free)

8. Rules of Survival (NetEase Games)

9. The Sims Mobile (Electronic Arts)

10. Pixel Art - Color con números (Easybrain)