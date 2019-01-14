Lo más descargado de la App Store: AutoSleep, WhatsApp Messenger y Brawl Stars

En lo referente a juegos, Plague Inc. es el título de pago más descargado para iPhone, mientras que Brawl Stars es el más popular entre los juegos gratuitos. En iPad destaca Minecraft como juego de pago con más descargas, mientras que Brawl Stars lidera de la lista de los juegos gratuitos.
Estas son las listas completas de las aplicaciones y juegos, tanto de pago como gratuitos, más descargados de la 'App Store', para iPhone y para iPad, durante la semana del 7 al 13 de enero de 2019.
PARA IPHONE
Top 10 - 'Apps' de Pago
1. AutoSleep. Monitoriza tu sueño (Tantsissa)
2. WatchChat para WhatsApp (Alexander Nowak)
3. WatchUp - para WhatsApp (Franz Stuber)
4. Afterlight 2 (Afterlight Collective)
5. Forest by Seekrtech (Seekrtech)
6. HeartWatch (Tantsissa)
7. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
8. Football Manager 2019 Mobile (Sega)
9. Glitty (Stan Gerards)
10. 8mm Vintage Camera (Nexvio)
Top 10 - 'Apps' Gratuitas
1. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp)
2. YouTube (Google)
3. Instagram (Instagram)
4. Netflix (Netflix)
5. Brawl Stars (Supercell)
6. Spotify Music (Spotify)
7. Gmail - El e-mail de Google (Google)
8. Amazon Móvil (Amazon)
9. Google Maps - rutas y comida (Google)
10. Snapchat (Snap)
Top 10 - Juegos de Pago
1. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
2. Football Manager 2019 Mobile (Sega)
3. Minecraft (Mojang)
4. Pou (Paul Salameh)
5. Geometry Dash (RobTop Games)
6. Hitman Sniper (Square Enix)
7. Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club)
8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Rockstar Games)
9. Pocket Build (MoonBear)
10. Assassin's Creed Identity (Ubisoft)
Top 10 - Juegos Gratuitos
1. Brawl Stars (Supercell)
2. Paper.io 2 (Voodoo)
3. Q12 Trivia (Rooftop Development)
4. Color Bump 3D (Good Job Games)
5. Fortnite (Epic Games)
6. Helix Jump (Voodoo)
7. Drive and Park (SayGames)
8. Preguntados (Etermax)
9. Parchis Star (Gameberry Labs)
10. Fire Balls 3D (Voodoo)
PARA IPAD
Top 10 - 'Apps' de Pago
1. Procreate (Savage Interactive)
2. GoodNotes 4 (Time Base Technology)
3. iDoceo - cuaderno del profesor (Bert Sanchis)
4. Notability (Ginger Labs)
5. Minecraft (Mojang)
6. MyScript Nebo (MyScript)
7. PDF Expert de Readdle (Readdle)
8. Affinity Photo (Serif Labs)
9. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
10. LumaFusion (Luma Touch)
Top 10 - 'Apps' Gratuitas
1. Netflix (Netflix)
2. YouTube (Google)
3. Brawl Stars (Supercell)
4. Messenger para WhatsApp - iPad (Gorilla Technologies)
5. Paper.io 2 (Voodoo)
6. Amazon Prime Video (AMZN Mobile)
7. Gmail - El e-mail de Google (Google)
8. Microsoft Word (Microsoft)
9. Google Chrome (Google)
10. Google Drive (Google)
Top 10 - Juegos de Pago
1. Minecraft (Mojang)
2. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
3. Geometry Dash (RobTop Games)
4. Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition (Red Hook Studios)
5. Pocket City (Bobby Li)
6. Pocket Build (MoonBear)
7. Football Manager 2019 Mobile (Sega)
8. Lego Jurassic World (Warner Bros.)
9. The Room: Old Sins (Fireproof Games)
10. Beholder (Creative Mobile)
Top 10 - Juegos Gratuitos
1. Brawl Stars (Supercell)
2. Paper.io 2 (Voodoo)
3. Fortnite (Epic Games)
4. Helix Jump (Voodoo)
5. Drive and Park (SayGames)
6. Jewel Blast Block Drop Puzzle (Yan Yuliang)
7. Kick the Buddy: Forever (Playgendary)
8. Stickman Hook (Madbox)
9. Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
10. Color Bump 3D (Good Job Games)