Lo más descargado de la App Store: AutoSleep Tracker, WhatsApp, Plague Inc. y Procreate

Los juegos para iPhone más instalados durante esa semana han sido Plague Inc., de pago, y Parcheesi Star, gratuito. Los usuarios de iPad han descargado mayoritariamente los juegos Minecraft y Parcheesi Star, de pago y gratuito, respectivamente.

Estas son las listas completas de descargas de aplicaciones y juegos, tanto de pago como gratuitos, para iPhone y iPad en la App Store, durante la semana del 1 al 7 de enero.

PARA IPHONE

Top 10 - 'Apps' de pago

1. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch (Tantsissa)

2. WatchUp: for WhatsApp on Watch (Christa Stuber)

3. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)

4. kirakira+ (Kentaro Yama)

5. Enlight (Lightricks)

6. Amerigo Turbo Browser (IdeaSolutions)

7. CamToPlan Pro (Tasmanic Editions)

8. Full Fitness : Entrenador de ejercicio (Mehrdad Mehrain)

9. Minecraft (Mojang)

10. HeartWatch. Heart & Activity (Tantsissa)

Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas

1. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp)

2. Instagram (Instagram)

3. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry Labs)

4. YouTube (Google)

5. Facebook (Facebook)

6. Snapchat (Snap)

7. Spotify Music (Spotify)

8. Fight List - Categorías Game (Voodoo)

9. Netflix (Netflix)

10. Gmail (Google)

Top 10 - Juegos de pago

1. Plague Inc. (Ndemic)

2. Minecraft (Mojang)

3. Geometry Dash (RobTop)

4. Pou (Paul Salameh)

5. The End of the World by Sean Wenham (Sean Wenham)

6. Aworded Crack (Ad Free) (Etermax)

7. Sonic Runners Adventure (Gameloft)

8. Assassin's Creed Identity (Ubisoft)

9. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo)

10. True Skate (True Axis)

Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos

1. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry Labs)

2. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)

3. ¡Corre, salchicha, corre! (Crazy Labs)

4. 1Line one-stroke puzzle game (Sentaro Gamekawa)

5. Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

6. Palabras Cruz (WePlay)

7. That's You! (PlayStation)

8. Trivia Crack (Etermax)

9. Toon Blast (Peak)

10. Clash Royale (Supercell)

PARA IPAD

Top 10 - 'Apps' de pago

1. Procreate (Savage Interactive)

2. Minecraft (Mojang)

3. iDoceo - cuaderno del profesor (Bert Sanchis)

4. MyScript Nebo (MyScript)

5. GoodNotes 4 (Time Base)

6. Notability (Ginger Labs)

7. Geometry Dash (RobTop)

8. The Room (Fireproof)

9. Toca Life: Pets (Toca Boca)

10. Affinity Photo (Serif Labs)

Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas

1. Netflix (Netflix)

2. YouTube (Google)

3. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry Labs)

4. WzPad para WhatsApp para iPad (Wzp Solutions)

5. Spotify Music (Spotify)

6. Facebook (Facebook)

7. 1Line one-stroke puzzle game (Sentaro Gamekawa)

8. Gmail (Google)

9. HBO España (HBO)

10. Microsoft Word (Microsoft)

Top 10 - Juegos de pago

1. Minecraft (Mojang)

2. Geometry Dash (RobTop)

3. The Room (Fireproof)

4. Sonic Runners Adventure (Gameloft)

5. Pou (Paul Salameh)

6. The Room Three (Fireproof)

7. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)

8. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo)

9. The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain)

10. NBA 2K18 (2K)

Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos

1. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry Labs)

2. 1Line one-stroke puzzle game (Sentaro Gamekawa)

3. Toon Blast (Peak)

4. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)

5. Geometry Dash SubZero (RobTop)

6. Colorea por números: Coloring Book (Fun Games For Free)

7. Subway Surfers (Kiloo)

8. Rules of Survival (NetEase Games)

9. Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

10. Match-3: Matchington Mansion (Firecraft Studios)