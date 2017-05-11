Jueves 11/05/2017.

Kit Buenos Días - Desayuna bien informado

| Mundo

Busque en Te Interesa: Buscar

Mundo

tema Comey

WASHINGTON _ Days before he was fired as F.B.I. director, James B. Comey asked the Justice Department for more prosecutors and other personnel to accelerate the bureau's investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election.

It was the first clear-cut evidence that Mr. Comey believed the bureau needed more resources to handle a sprawling and highly politicized counterintelligence investigation.

His appeal, described on Wednesday by four congressional officials, was made to Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, whose memo was used to justify Mr. Comey's abrupt dismissal on Tuesday.

It is not yet known what became of Mr. Comey's request, or what role _ if any _ it played in his firing. But the future of the F.B.I.'s investigation is now more uncertain than at any point since it began in late July, and any fallout from the dismissal is unlikely to be contained at the bureau.

Seguir a teinteresa en...

KIT BUENOS DÍAS (El mejor resumen de prensa en tu mail)

Recibir noticias

Otras noticias

LO MÁS

AL MINUTO

Kit Buenos Días

Mayo 2017
Lun Mar Mie Jue Vie Sab Dom
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31