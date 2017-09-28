Jueves 28/09/2017.

| España

España

EL PSOE INSISTE EN EL DERECHO DE LAS MUJERES A ABORTAR LIBREMENTE

El PSOE manifestó hoy su compromiso con las mujeres y con su derecho a decidir libremente sobre su maternidad, con motivo del Día Mundial por el Derecho al Aborto, y destacó la necesidad de abordar la “protección y garantía de los derechos relativos a la salud sexual y reproductiva”.
Los socialistas alabaron en un comunicado la Ley Orgánica de Salud Sexual y Reproductiva de 2010, impulsada por el PSOE y modificada posteriormente por el Gobierno del PP, y se comprometieron a cambiarla “cuando existan las condiciones políticas adecuadas”.

