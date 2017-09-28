El PSOE manifestó hoy su compromiso con las mujeres y con su derecho a decidir libremente sobre su maternidad, con motivo del Día Mundial por el Derecho al Aborto, y destacó la necesidad de abordar la “protección y garantía de los derechos relativos a la salud sexual y reproductiva”.
Los socialistas alabaron en un comunicado la Ley Orgánica de Salud Sexual y Reproductiva de 2010, impulsada por el PSOE y modificada posteriormente por el Gobierno del PP, y se comprometieron a cambiarla “cuando existan las condiciones políticas adecuadas”.
EL PSOE INSISTE EN EL DERECHO DE LAS MUJERES A ABORTAR LIBREMENTE
- www.teinteresa.es, MADRID
Seguir a teinteresa en...
KIT BUENOS DÍAS (El mejor resumen de prensa en tu mail)
Otras noticias
- RESPONSABLES DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN RECONOCEN SU PAPEL DE IMPULSORES Y FACILITADORES DE TURISMO ACCESIBLE
- LA FUNDACIÓN SECRETARIADO GITANO PIDE “POSICIONES MÁS BELIGERANTES” PARA FRENAR A LA ULTRADERECHA EN EUROPA
- EXPLICAN CÓMO LA DIETA MEJORA LAS SEÑALES SEXUALES DE LOS LAGARTOS
- EL GOBIERNO CREA UN ÓRGANO SUPRAMINISTERIAL SOBRE LOS OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28