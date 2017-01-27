Las bolsas de Shanghái y Shenzhen permanecerán hoy cerradas por las celebraciones del Año Nuevo lunar.
Las bolsas de Shanghái y Shenzhen no operan hoy por festivo
- EFE, Pekín
Las bolsas de Shanghái y Shenzhen permanecerán hoy cerradas por las celebraciones del Año Nuevo lunar.
Seguir a teinteresa en...
KIT BUENOS DÍAS (El mejor resumen de prensa en tu mail)
AL MINUTO
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28