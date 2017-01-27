Viernes 27/01/2017.

Dinero

Las bolsas de Shanghái y Shenzhen no operan hoy por festivo

Las bolsas de Shanghái y Shenzhen permanecerán hoy cerradas por las celebraciones del Año Nuevo lunar.
Las bolsas de Shanghái y Shenzhen permanecerán hoy cerradas por las celebraciones del Año Nuevo lunar.

