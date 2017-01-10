Zardoya Otis repartirá hoy entre sus accionistas un dividendo de 0,08 euros por título a cargo de los resultados del ejercicio 2016.
Según informó la compañía, el importe total del dividendo ascenderá a un máximo de 37.637.144,88 euros.
ZARDOYA OTIS REPARTE UN DIVIDENDO DE 0,08 EUROS POR ACCIÓN
