Martes 10/01/2017.

Dinero

Dinero

ZARDOYA OTIS REPARTE UN DIVIDENDO DE 0,08 EUROS POR ACCIÓN

Zardoya Otis repartirá hoy entre sus accionistas un dividendo de 0,08 euros por título a cargo de los resultados del ejercicio 2016.
Según informó la compañía, el importe total del dividendo ascenderá a un máximo de 37.637.144,88 euros.

