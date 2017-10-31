Abanca procederá hoy al pago de un dividendo a cuenta de los beneficios del ejercicio 2017 por importe de 0,022 euros brutos por acción.
Según informó la entidad, este dividendo supone un pago total bruto de 49.399.800 euros.
ABANCA DISTRIBUYE UN DIVIDENDO DE 0,022 EUROS POR ACCIÓN
- www.teinteresa.es, MADRID
