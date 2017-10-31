Martes 31/10/2017.

Dinero

Dinero

ABANCA DISTRIBUYE UN DIVIDENDO DE 0,022 EUROS POR ACCIÓN

Abanca procederá hoy al pago de un dividendo a cuenta de los beneficios del ejercicio 2017 por importe de 0,022 euros brutos por acción.
Según informó la entidad, este dividendo supone un pago total bruto de 49.399.800 euros.

