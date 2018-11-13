Estos son los estrenos de la semana

Título: Los hijos de Satán

Título Original: Pengabdi Setan

Género: Terror

Nacionalidad: Indonesia

Año: 2017

Director: Joko Anwar

Guión: Joko Anwar, Sisworo Gautama Putra

Reparto: Bront Palarae, Tara Basro, Endy Arfian, Dimas Aditya, Nasar Annuz, M. Adhiyat, Ayu Laksmi, Egy Fedly, Arswendi Nasution, Elly D. Luthan, Fachry Albar,Asmara Abigail

Sinopsis: After being mysteriously ill for almost 3 years, the mother of 3 Children finally passes away. The Father has to leave town for a job leaving the kids all alone. Soon, the children sense that their mother has come back to the house. Things get worse when the children realize that the mother has returned not only to visit them but to take them with her.

Fecha de Estreno: Martes, 13 de Noviembre de 2018