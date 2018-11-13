| Cine

Estos son los estrenos de la semana

    1. 1. Los hijos de Satán
    2. 2. La educación del Rey
    3. 3. Alegría, tristeza
    4. 4. Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos: los crímenes de Grindewald
    5. 5. Colette
    6. 6. Condorito
    7. 7. Cuando yo no esté
    1. 8. El desentierro
    2. 9. El Silencio de Otros
    3. 10. La ciénaga entre el mar y la tierra
    4. 11. Malos tiempos en el Royale
    5. 12. Maniac Tales
    6. 13. Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
    7. 14. Ni distintos ni diferentes: Campeones
    1. 15. Oscuro y Lucientes
    2. 16. Shut Up and Play the Piano
    3. 17. Trenk, el pequeño caballero
    4. 18. Mi obra maestra

  • 1. Los hijos de Satán

    1. Los hijos de Satán

    Título: Los hijos de Satán

    Título Original: Pengabdi Setan

    Género: Terror

    Nacionalidad: Indonesia

    Año: 2017

    Director: Joko Anwar

    Guión: Joko Anwar, Sisworo Gautama Putra

    Reparto: Bront Palarae, Tara Basro, Endy Arfian, Dimas Aditya, Nasar Annuz, M. Adhiyat, Ayu Laksmi, Egy Fedly, Arswendi Nasution, Elly D. Luthan, Fachry Albar,Asmara Abigail

    Sinopsis: After being mysteriously ill for almost 3 years, the mother of 3 Children finally passes away. The Father has to leave town for a job leaving the kids all alone. Soon, the children sense that their mother has come back to the house. Things get worse when the children realize that the mother has returned not only to visit them but to take them with her.

    Fecha de Estreno: Martes, 13 de Noviembre de 2018

