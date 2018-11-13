Estos son los estrenos de la semana
-
1. Los hijos de Satán
- PABLO LOBATO, Madrid
Título: Los hijos de Satán
Título Original: Pengabdi Setan
Género: Terror
Nacionalidad: Indonesia
Año: 2017
Director: Joko Anwar
Guión: Joko Anwar, Sisworo Gautama Putra
Reparto: Bront Palarae, Tara Basro, Endy Arfian, Dimas Aditya, Nasar Annuz, M. Adhiyat, Ayu Laksmi, Egy Fedly, Arswendi Nasution, Elly D. Luthan, Fachry Albar,Asmara Abigail
Sinopsis: After being mysteriously ill for almost 3 years, the mother of 3 Children finally passes away. The Father has to leave town for a job leaving the kids all alone. Soon, the children sense that their mother has come back to the house. Things get worse when the children realize that the mother has returned not only to visit them but to take them with her.
Fecha de Estreno: Martes, 13 de Noviembre de 2018
