Jessica Chastain se une al grito contra la sentencia de ‘La Manada’

Tras la polémica sentencia del caso La Manada, muchas personalidades se han unido al rechazo de la decisión judicial. Los acusados han sido condenados a 9 años de cárcel por “abuso sexual” y no por “agresión sexual”. Muchas voces se han quejado de que se trata de una pena “ridícula” que no representa la realidad.

El grito de rabia ha traspasado las fronteras y voces representativas del mundo feminista y la cultura se han pronunciado al respecto. La última ha sido la actriz Jessica Chastain que se ha quejado a través de la red social Twitter de la sentencia.

5 strangers told an intoxicated teenager that they would walk her to her car. Instead they took her to another location where they filmed gang raping her. Being motionless with her eyes closed doesn't equate consent. That isn't sexual abuse. It's rape. https://t.co/rHmcsZHSH3